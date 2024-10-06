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Trump: Israel should attack Iranian nuclear facilities

“Hit the nuclear first, worry about the rest later,” the Republican presidential candidate said.

Oct. 6, 2024
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to the chant of "Fight, fight, fight" during a town hall-style campaign event moderated by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) at the Crown Center Arena in Fayetteville, N.C., on Oct. 4, 2024. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to the chant of “Fight, fight, fight” during a town hall-style campaign event moderated by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) at the Crown Center Arena in Fayetteville, N.C., on Oct. 4, 2024. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday.

“That’s the first thing you want to hit. The answer should be: Hit the nuclear first, worry about the rest later,” said the former president in response to President Joe Biden’s statement on Wednesday that he does not support striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

These remarks came after a senior U.S. State Department official told CNN that Israel had not provided any guarantees that a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, in response to the Iranian missile attacks on Israel, was off the table.

“We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength,” said the official regarding the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, adding, “but as you know, no guarantees.”

On Wednesday, Biden stated that he plans to impose sanctions on Tehran and noted that he does not support striking the nuclear facilities. In addition, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told Reuters that not only is Israel considering responding to Iran’s attack, but so is the U.S.

On Friday, Biden said that Israel should consider alternative targets rather than attacking Iranian oil fields.

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