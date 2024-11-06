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Trump surges among Jewish voters in NY, doubling 2020 support

Trump gains substantial support among the Jewish electorate as Harris sees a decline in the traditionally Democratic constituency.

Nov. 6, 2024
Adi Nirman
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling station in New York City on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Leonardo Munoz/ AFP via Getty Images.
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling station in New York City on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Leonardo Munoz/ AFP via Getty Images.

Former President Donald Trump received a dramatic surge in support from Jewish voters in New York’s primary election on Tuesday, securing 45% of the Jewish vote compared to 30% in 2020, according to Fox News exit polls.

The substantial shift represents a 50% increase in Trump’s backing among Jewish voters in the Empire State, while Vice President Kamala Harris captured 55% of the Jewish vote—a notable decrease from President Biden’s 69% share in 2020.

“I’m so so proud of Jewish turnout across the country. We are getting early reports in and huge groundbreaking numbers,” tweeted Maury Litwack of the Teach Coalition, who has been monitoring Jewish voter patterns in New York House races and battleground states.

Litwack, who has been tracking Jewish voting trends, attributed the Republican gains to growing dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party’s response to rising antisemitism across the United States and on college campuses.

The impact of Jewish voter mobilization was already evident in recent Democratic primary elections, where progressive Representatives Jamaal Bowman of New York’s 16th Congressional District and Cori Bush of Missouri were defeated.

The Republican Jewish Coalition made unprecedented investments in the election cycle, committing $15 million to support Trump while arguing that Harris aligns with progressive values rather than Jewish voter interests.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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