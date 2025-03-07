More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump to Khamenei: Nuke deal ‘a lot better’ than having ‘to do something’ against Iran

Tehran “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” the U.S. president said.

Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a business session with the nation’s governors in the State Dining Room of the White House, Feb. 21, 2025. Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian/White House.
(March 7, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging him to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Washington or face possible military action.

“I said: ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate, because it’s going to be a lot better for Iran,’” Trump said in an interview with the Fox Business Network channel. The missive was sent on Thursday, he added.

“I think they want to get that letter,” Trump said. “The other alternative is you have to do something, because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The Islamic Republic has significantly increased its stockpile of near-weapons grade uranium, enough to build six nuclear bombs, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters.

Earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said there is “zero chance” there will be an agreement with Iran that would convince Khamenei to abandon his ambitions to build nuclear weapons.

“The ayatollah is a religious Nazi; he will not take a deal and honor it,” the senator declared when asked about offers by Russian President Vladimir Putin to broker a deal with Tehran.

“I don’t think you can negotiate with this guy,” the senator said, adding, “To President Trump: I encourage you to allow Israel to use military force to destroy their nuclear program while we can.”

On Feb. 26, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Politico that a “reliable military option” is required to deter the Islamic regime from taking the final steps toward acquiring nuclear weapons.

Israel’s top diplomat said time was running out to act against Tehran’s nuclear program, as it had enriched enough uranium for a “couple of bombs” and was now “playing with ways” to weaponize it.

Jerusalem is open to pursuing a diplomatic path, he said, adding that the chances of talks being successful were “not huge” and that a failure to stop the Islamic Republic would be a “catastrophe for the security of Israel.”

During his first term in 2018, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal with Iran and stepped up sanctions on the regime in Tehran. The deal offered sanctions relief in exchange for a promise to dial back its nuclear program for 10 years.

Since returning to the White House on Jan. 20, Trump has renewed his “maximum pressure” policy on Iran, including by issuing punishing sanctions and targeting its oil revenue.

Iran Trump Administration
EXPLORE JNS
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Incredible’ Jewish support ahead of anti-Israel bicycle boycott ride, Philly Jewish eatery owner says, ‘we won’t cower’
“We’ll show up strong, with pride and solidarity, and keep the focus on peaceful support,” Yehuda Sichel, who owns Huda in downtown Philadelphia, told JNS.
November 4, 2026 05:11 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
November 4, 2026 01:19 PM
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, Oct. 27, 2024. Photo by Tahel Rubin/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Revolutionary procedure: Robotic lung transplant without fully opening chest
The new technique significantly improves the chances of success and shortens recovery.
Nov. 3, 2026
David Israel/TPS-IL
A sign near the Mohamed al-Amin Mosque in central Beirut depicting Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun (left) and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam with the Arabic slogan "We are all with you" on Sept. 5, 2025. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Lebanon’s failure to confront Hezbollah leaves Israel no choice but to act
Lebanon’s leaders remain unwilling to risk a confrontation with the Shi’ite group, allowing the Iranian-backed organization to rearm and undermining hopes for a lasting security arrangement.
Nov. 3, 2026
Jacques Neriah
Breaking News
14:59
New US sanctions target fraudulent maritime network supporting Iran
14:39
Pennsylvania AG: Philly ‘boycott ride’ targeting Jews is antisemitic
14:19
Eisenkot vows to ‘renew and deepen’ US-Israel partnership
13:48
UN’s Albanese congratulates El-Sayed on Michigan Senate win
13:28
Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine aid center
13:08
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: We handed Trump ‘political defeat’
12:49
Dutch museum cancels synagogue exhibit over Oct. 7 ‘tensions’
12:29
Israeli envoy to JNS: Anti-Israel protesters in Japan ‘vocal but marginal’
12:09
Jewish families move into eight homes near Jericho
11:51
IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front
11:35
Israel Police rules out bomb threat at President’s Residence
11:11
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
11:06
IDF strikes suspects observing troops in Southern Lebanon
10:52
Israeli airstrike eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Omer Shem Tov captive
10:25
Israel Police: Sappers called to Herzog’s residence over suspicious substance
10:05
Bomb squad called to Israeli President’s Residence
09:44
Visitor arrivals to Israel rise 16% in October
09:24
Danon questions ICJ impartiality after election of judges with anti-Israel records
09:04
Two suspected Ebola patients in Israel test negative
08:43
Police partially demolish Jerusalem compound used to house illegal residents
08:23
IDF, Shin Bet kill six terrorist operatives in southern Gaza strikes
08:03
Khamenei warns of ‘far wider’ response if US attacks again
07:42
Israeli killed in Australia road accident
07:22
‘Enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,’ IDF chief pledges
07:11
Elections chief presents official results to Herzog amid foreign interference probe
07:02
Study faults German textbooks’ coverage of Israel’s security concerns
06:49
Herzog begins government-formation process after receiving official election results
06:35
Israel braces for heavy weekend rains, widespread flooding risk
06:11
Israeli envoy slams Spanish TV over train crash conspiracy claims
05:50
Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech
05:33
31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
05:12
AIPAC backs new US-Israel agreement talks, reaffirms support for current aid deal
04:45
CEC approves results of 26th Knesset election
04:31
Herzog’s Jewish leadership initiative draws 2,500 applicants
04:11
47 years since Iranian militants seized US Embassy in Tehran
03:31
Boy George visits Nova massacre site, pledges solidarity with Jewish community
03:16
El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race
03:10
Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10
02:41
Israeli forces destroy explosive device near Tulkarem
02:20
Trump says no immediate US strike on Iran planned, but military option remains open
02:04
Trump acknowledges Iran war hurt Republicans in midterms, defends decision
01:58
Israel’s election committee concludes no election fraud found
01:53
Trump threatens ‘something large’ if Iran ‘doesn’t behave’
01:24
Herzog receives EJC’s top honor, urges parties to seek stable government in coalition talks
01:20
Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List
01:14
‘AP’ calls race for anti-Israel Troy Jackson over Maine Senator Susan Collins
00:46
Lawler concedes NY race
00:40
‘NY Times’ says 95% chance that anti-Israel Senate candidates El-Sayed and Jackson will win Michigan, Maine Senate races respectively
23:29
El-Sayed leading Rogers by about 2.5 points, with about a third of votes counted
23:25
Collins has slight lead in Maine Senate race
More Updates
JNS TV
Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel Preparing To Go It Alone Against Tehran?
November 4, 2026 02:14 PM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The sacrifice of Haley Stevens and the future of the Democrats
Jonathan S. Tobin