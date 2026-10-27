Detroit area neighborhood again hit with antisemitic fliers

The Berkley Police Department, in the Detroit area, plans to increase patrols after residents reported that antisemitic fliers were left on lawns and sidewalks.

The Michigan city stated that it “was notified that fliers with antisemitic language were distributed to lawns, sidewalks and front aprons.”

Multiple Jewish institutions, including the new J-Detroit Woodward Campus and the Yad Ezra Kosher Food Pantry, are in the area.

“While no threat of violence was received, the department is increasing patrols in the area to ensure our community’s safety,” the city said. “Our focus at this time is on protecting everyone’s constitutional rights and enforcing local ordinances and state laws.”

“The city of Berkley stands firmly against antisemitism and hate in all forms,” it added.

Dropping fliers on private property violates city ordinances, including improper distribution of fliers, littering and trespassing.

In May, police probed antisemitic fliers tossed on residential lawns in the same area. The fliers had a photo of former Disney CEO Bob Iger with a Star of David on his forehead and antisemitic imagery and language comparing Jews to the devil.

In July, fliers with Nazi swastikas were left on lawns twice in 24 hours in the same area. At the time, the police department said the fliers were likely thrown from a moving vehicle.