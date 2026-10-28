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Trump says his endorsement helped turn tide for Netanyahu

JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Oct. 13, 2025. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a statement crediting his endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu with helping turn an expected electoral defeat into a potential victory or political stalemate in Israel’s Tuesday election.

The statement, attributed to Irving C. Schwartz, read: “When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned,” describing the outcome as “a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu.”

Schwartz’s role is not stated in the post, and Trump did not provide additional information as to his identity.

Trump endorsed Netanyahu on Oct. 18, nine days before the election, and again on Oct. 26, on the eve of the election.

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