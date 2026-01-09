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US House speaker welcomes hero who disarmed Bondi Beach terrorist

“Antisemitism must be confronted and defeated wherever it appears,” Rep. Mike Johnson said.

David Isaac
House Speaker Mike Johnson (center) welcoming Bondi Beach hero Ahmed al-Ahmed (second from right) to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 8, 2026. Credit: Speaker Mike Johnson/X.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (center) welcoming Bondi Beach hero Ahmed al-Ahmed (second from right) to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 8, 2026. Credit: Speaker Mike Johnson/X.
(Jan. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, welcomed Syrian-born Australian tobacconist Ahmed al-Ahmed to the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Last month, al-Ahmed wrenched a rifle away from one of the two gunmen during the terrorist attack on a Chanukah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

“It was my honor to welcome Ahmed al-Ahmed to the Capitol today. Ahmed is the brave hero who stopped the vicious antisemitic terrorist attacker in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah,” the Louisiana representative posted to his X account.

“He is still recovering from his wounds. Antisemitism must be confronted and defeated wherever it appears, and we continue to pray for those who grieve the loss of their loved ones because of the horrific attack at Bondi Beach,” Johnson said.

Al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old father of two, flew to the U.S. this week for a “second opinion” on injuries after having been shot five times during the terrorist attack on Dec. 14, news.com.au reported on Friday.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, he said in imperfect English, “I get five shots. It’s fine to save life. My blood for my country, Australia, and for human beings around the whole world, anywhere and any place.”

Asked why he didn’t shoot the gunman after taking his gun, he said, “I did it as a human being. I didn’t shoot him because I was doing it as humility, to stop him to kill more innocent human beings.”

On Wednesday night, al-Ahmed was honored as a special guest at the annual Colel Chabad Gala in New York, where tickets reportedly cost $1,000 per seat.

He was invited onto the stage and received a three-minute standing ovation from the packed ballroom, news.com.au reported.

Also in attendance was U.S. hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who donated $99,999 to a GoFundMe campaign supporting al-Ahmed.

Addressing the audience, Ackman praised the courage shown by the former Syrian refugee, highlighting the distinction between protecting one’s own family and stepping in to help complete strangers.

“When there are a lot of people around, very few are willing to step forward and put themselves in danger,” he said.

In the Bondi attack, Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24, killed 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl, and wounded 39 others. Al-Ahmed tackled and pulled the rifle from Sajid, who was later killed. Three others who tried to confront the gunmen were killed.

Terrorism
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
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