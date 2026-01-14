More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US sanctions Lebanese, Egyptian, Jordanian branches of Brotherhood

“The Muslim Brotherhood has a longstanding record of perpetrating acts of terror, and we are working aggressively to cut them off from the financial system,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Mike Wagenheim
State Department
The Harry S. Truman Building of the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2025. Credit: Isaac D. Pacheco/U.S. State Department.
(Jan. 14, 2026 / JNS)

The Trump administration announced sanctions against three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood across the Middle East—all for supporting Hamas, the U.S. State and Treasury Departments announced on Tuesday.

The Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood was hit by the State Department with both a foreign terrorist organization and a specially designated global terrorist label, while its secretary general, Muhammad Fawzi Taqqosh, was sanctioned as a specially designated global terrorist entity.

The Treasury Department also designated the Egyptian and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood chapters as specially designated global terror entities.

“These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters’ violence and destabilization wherever it occurs,” stated U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism.”

The Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood coordinated with Hamas and Hezbollah to activate its forces and launch rockets at Israel after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack, the State Department stated.

The branch “pushed for a more formal alignment with the Hezbollah-Hamas axis,” while the Israel Defense Forces carried out a preemptive strike against the branch’s al-Fajr Force in March 2024. The Lebanese Army “dismantled a covert military training camp that included Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas militants” in July 2025, the State Department said.

The Egyptian and Jordanian branches were also cited for providing material support to Hamas, which is itself both a foreign terrorist organization and a specially designated global terrorist entity.

“The Muslim Brotherhood has a longstanding record of perpetrating acts of terror, and we are working aggressively to cut them off from the financial system,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated. “This administration will deploy the full scope of its authorities to disrupt, dismantle and defeat terrorist networks wherever they operate in order to keep Americans safe.”

The entities join other Muslim Brotherhood entities and offshoots that already fell under U.S. sanctions, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Egyptian Islamic Jihad, Gama’a al-Islamiyya, Harakat Sawa’d Misr and Liwa al-Thawra.

Trump mandated Rubio and Bessent last year to determine the most appropriate and effective ways to impose sanctions on Muslim Brotherhood groups, which are already banned in Egypt, Jordan and in other countries throughout the Middle East.

“The Muslim Brotherhood has inspired, nurtured and funded terrorist groups like Hamas, that are direct threats to the safety and security of the American people and our allies,” stated John Hurley, U.S. treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The Brotherhood has hubs in Qatar and Turkey, which are both Trump administration allies. No related entities in those countries have been sanctioned.

Terrorism
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin