Video shows men saying ‘free Palestine’ to Dallas rabbi, spitting

StandWithUs shared video footage last week that appeared to show two young men, who had offered services at a Dallas Jewish center, telling a rabbi “free Palestine” and spitting on the property.

Joshua Mitchell-Arbital, a regional director at StandWithUs, stated on Monday that the group is “extremely disappointed” to hear about the incident at Olami Dallas and is monitoring it.

The video footage appears to show two men entering the Jewish center, which displays Israeli flags. One seems to say “fake Jews.” They claim to be window cleaners, although they didn’t have relevant equipment, according to StandWithUs. After the rabbi declined, one appears to say “free Palestine” and the other seems to spit.

“You would seriously come to my house, you would offer services and want me to pay you and then you would say, ‘free Palestine,’” Rabbi Yaakov Rubin says in the video, according to StandWithUs.

“I love the fact that I have the cameras up. We have a clip. Just let us know to the camera who you work for,” Rubin adds.