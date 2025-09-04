Votes certified for Jewish people’s ‘parliament,’ confirming rightward trend in US

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

The American Zionist Movement announced on Wednesday that it certified the final results of the U.S. elections for the World Zionist Congress, the so-called “parliament of the Jewish people,” with a plurality of seats going to right-wing and religious groups.

“An all-time record 224,969 valid votes were recorded in the election for U.S. delegates to the 39th World Zionist Congress,” the movement stated. “The final results certified today confirm that participation in the 2025 election, which took place from March 10 to May 4, marked the highest turnout ever in a U.S. Zionist Congress election, as well as more than an 80% increase in votes cast in the prior U.S. WZC election in 2020.”

The Haredi sector won big in the elections, securing 40 seats. Haredim, who declined to participate in World Zionist Congress elections before 2020, citing concerns about the links between the congress and Zionism, have secured increasing influence in the body.

The congress will convene in Jerusalem for three days in late October to decide on funding and policy priorities for key global Zionist institutions. Some 370 delegates from Israel and the rest of the diaspora will join the 155 U.S. delegates.

“Based on the final election results that have been certified today, we can say without question that the Zionist movement in the United States is stronger than ever,” stated Herbert Block, executive director of the American Zionist Movement.

“American Jews’ record-breaking turnout means that the overall U.S. delegation to the 39th World Zionist Congress is positioned to have a greater backing and prominence than ever in advancing a multitude of high-priority Jewish and Zionist causes,” he said.

This year’s election, which determines control of more than $1 billion in annual funding, was marred by scandals, including illegal and suspicious voting and smear campaigns, which delayed certifying results.

The movement ended up tossing about 10% of the cast votes. Six slates were reportedly impacted severely by invalid and fraudulent votes.

A record 22 groups, or “slates,” which represent a cross-section of U.S. Jewry, fielded candidates.

Vote Reform, representing the Reform Judaism movement, garnered 47,648 votes (33 delegates), leading the way for the second straight election. But its overall share of seats dropped from 39 in the prior election.

Am Yisrael Chai, a Haredi-affiliated slate geared toward young activists, took second place with 30,114 votes (21 delegates), and Eretz HaKodesh, whose tagline mentions protecting Israel’s holiness and rabbinic traditions, secured 28,165 votes (19 seats).

The Conservative movement’s Mercaz USA (27,765 votes, 19 seats) and the Orthodox Israel Coalition-Mizrachi slate (26,640 votes, 18 seats) picked up the next 37 seats.

All but two slates secured at least one seat. Achdut Israel, which was engulfed in a voting scandal, was disqualified, per the results posted on Wednesday.