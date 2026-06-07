U.S. Embassy Jerusalem marks D-Day anniversary

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Saturday marked the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, honoring American and Allied forces who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy noted the invasion was the largest amphibious assault in military history and paid tribute to the troops who fought under heavy fire to help liberate Europe from Nazi rule.

“Today we honor their extraordinary heroism and sacrifice,” the embassy said.