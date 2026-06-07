Greek police arrest Palestinian over alleged Hamas terror plot

Greek authorities on the island of Crete have arrested a 37-year-old Palestinian man on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks and belonging to the terrorist group Hamas, police said on Sunday.

The suspect was detained late on Saturday in a joint operation by Greece’s National Intelligence Service and the counter-terrorism unit, according to Euronews.

Police said the man is also under investigation for allegedly traveling abroad to receive training and for possible links to individuals recently arrested in Cyprus on terrorism-related charges. Searches of homes in Crete and Athens turned up mobile phones, a laptop, external hard drives and bank cards, authorities said.

Euronews reported that Greek and Cypriot media have suggested the man may have been scouting Israeli targets and that a cruise ship could have been among the possible targets, though authorities have not publicly confirmed specific attack plans.

The suspect, who was working at a hotel in Crete, is expected to appear before a magistrate as the investigation continues.