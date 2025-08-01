Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
White House announces new tariffs, 15% for Israel

The new rate for the Jewish state is two percentage points lower than what the Trump administration announced in April.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a bilateral dinner for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room, July 7, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 31, 2025 / JNS)

Under new tariff rates that the White House released on Thursday evening, Israeli goods will be subject to a 15% tariff—two percentage points lower than the rate that the Trump administration announced in April.

The tariffs are slated to go into effect in seven days, according to the White House.

“This decisive action reflects the president’s continued efforts to protect the United States against foreign threats to the national security and economy of the United States by securing fair, balanced and reciprocal trade relationships to benefit American workers, farmers and manufacturers and to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base,” the White House stated.

“President Trump is using tariffs as a necessary and powerful tool to put America first after many years of unsustainable trade deficits that threaten our economy and national security,” it added. “President Trump encourages businesses to build and manufacture on American soil. As these countries are aware, they will face no tariff if they decide to build or manufacture products in our country.”

