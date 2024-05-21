JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
videoJNS TV

Will Raisi’s death lead to the downfall of the Iranian regime?

Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten

“Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, Ep. 18

Edit
(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this week in the country’s mountainous East Azerbaijan province. What does this mean for the future of the country?

Will nothing change since the ayatollahs run the Islamic Republic, or will it set in motion a series of events that could lead to its fall?

JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten discuss this and other stories, such as the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor calling for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz’s ultimatum to the premier; and the situation in Rafah on the border with Egypt.

Don’t miss the up-to-minute news on “Jerusalem Minute!” Subscribe to @JNS_TV.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates