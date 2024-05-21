Will Raisi’s death lead to the downfall of the Iranian regime?

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this week in the country’s mountainous East Azerbaijan province. What does this mean for the future of the country?

Will nothing change since the ayatollahs run the Islamic Republic, or will it set in motion a series of events that could lead to its fall?

JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten discuss this and other stories, such as the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor calling for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz’s ultimatum to the premier; and the situation in Rafah on the border with Egypt.

