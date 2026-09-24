American Friends of Afeka highlights Israel’s engineering future

American Friends of Afeka, a new nonprofit organization supporting Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv, recently brought together philanthropists, business and technology leaders and Israel supporters for events in New York City and Bergen County, N.J., highlighting Afeka’s role in developing the engineering talent that will help drive Israel’s technological future.

In Tenafly, N.J., members of the Bergen County community gathered at a local donor’s home for a conversation with Afeka president Yossi Rosenwaks. The event highlighted Afeka’s wide-ranging initiatives in recent years to support students facing the academic, personal and emotional impact of the war and its aftermath, as well as the college’s plans for a new engineering campus currently under construction in southeast Tel Aviv. The gathering offered locals an opportunity to connect directly with Afeka and learn about its vision for strengthening Israel’s engineering and innovation ecosystem.

In New York City, American Friends of Afeka hosted “Beyond the Iron Dome: Engineering Israel’s Next Strategic Advantage,” bringing together supporters of the college and members of New York’s technology community to discuss the future of Israel’s innovation economy and the engineering talent needed to drive it forward.

Elliot Horlick, founder of American Friends of Afeka, opened the event, followed by a recorded message from Ofir Akunis, consul general of Israel in New York. Akunis recognized the work of Rosenwaks and Afeka in educating Israel’s next generation of engineers and highlighted the college’s role in strengthening the country’s technological future.

Rosenwaks then shared Afeka’s vision for supporting the mental health of its students returning from IDF reserve duty, strengthening Israel’s engineering pipeline and preparing industry-ready engineers with the skills needed to meet the country’s evolving technological challenges.

The evening continued with a panel discussion moderated by Horlick featuring Rosenwaks and Tali Rosenwaks, partner and investor at Next Gear Ventures. Together, they explored the full lifecycle of Israel’s innovation ecosystem—from educating and developing engineering talent to transforming ideas and technologies into companies capable of making an impact on the global stage. Rosenwaks also shared insights into some of the latest innovations emerging from Israel and reaching markets around the world.

The two gatherings marked an early step in American Friends of Afeka’s efforts to build connections between Afeka and communities in the United States while expanding support for the college’s work educating the engineers and technology leaders who will help shape Israel’s future.

“Israel’s ability to meet the challenges of tomorrow depends on the engineers and innovators we educate today,” said Rosenwaks. “It was inspiring to meet with supporters in New York and N.J. who share our belief in the power of engineering and education to strengthen Israel’s future and who want to be part of that journey. These partnerships connect people who care deeply about Israel with the students and ideas that will help shape what comes next. We look forward to expanding this circle of partners and working together to strengthen Israel through its next generation of engineers and innovators.”