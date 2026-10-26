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HU honors the life and legacy of Rabbi David L. Blumenfeld, Ph.D., at board of governors meeting

Wall of Life ceremony honors the Jewish leader and educator whose family established an archaeology endowment in his memory.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
Baruch Weiss (left) and Laura Blumenfeld at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Wall of Life reviewing the inscription honoring Rabbi Dr. David L. Blumenfeld. Credit: Maxim Dinshtein.
Baruch Weiss (left) and Laura Blumenfeld at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Wall of Life reviewing the inscription honoring Rabbi Dr. David L. Blumenfeld. Credit: Maxim Dinshtein.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / American Friends of the Hebrew University)

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem honored the life and legacy of Rabbi David L. Blumenfeld, Ph.D. (RIS ’56) on Oct. 20 in a Wall of Life ceremony during the university’s 89th board of governors meeting. A Jewish leader, educator and U.S. Army chaplain, Blumenfeld served as founding executive director of the New York Holocaust Memorial Commission, which established the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City and as a national executive of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.

Overlooking Jerusalem from the Alina and John Paulson Campus on Mount Scopus, the Wall of Life honors individuals, families and organizations whose contributions support the university’s mission, including student scholarships, academic programs and campus development.

Blumenfeld’s daughter, Laura Blumenfeld (RIS ’85) and son-in-law, Baruch Weiss (HU ’82), attended the ceremony with their daughter, Rebecca Weiss. Laura Blumenfeld and Weiss recently joined the American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) National Board of Regents and Mid-Atlantic Regional Board, respectively.

Two years after Blumenfeld was buried on the Mount of Olives, his family established the Rabbi Dr. David L. Blumenfeld Institute of Archaeology Endowment Fund, extending the family’s longstanding connection to the university. The endowment will support master’s and Ph.D. students at the Hebrew University Institute of Archaeology, funding interdisciplinary research that brings archaeological discoveries into dialogue with Jewish texts.

Blumenfeld, who earned a Ph.D. in ancient Near Eastern languages and civilizations from New York University, focused on integrating the study of ancient material culture with the study of literary sources, particularly biblical texts.

“Teaching was my father’s joy,” Laura Blumenfeld said. “Nothing would bring him greater peace than young graduate students studying our timeless texts, connecting the Torah to historical treasures buried in Israel.”

A 1956 graduate of the Hebrew University’s Rothberg International School, Blumenfeld maintained a lifelong connection to Jewish learning and education. He often recounted to his grandchildren how, during the 1956 Sinai Campaign, Israeli university students were called up to fight while international students volunteered to dig ditches along Israel’s eastern border.

From left: Baruch Weiss, Laura Blumenfeld, daughter of Rabbi David L. Blumenfeld and Hebrew University president Tamir Sheafer
From left: Baruch Weiss; Laura Blumenfeld, daughter of Rabbi David L. Blumenfeld; and Hebrew University president Tamir Sheafer at the ceremony. Photo by Maxim Dinshtein.

Over the course of his career, Blumenfeld served as rabbi of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Glen Cove, N.Y., and taught adult education classes and Hebrew literacy at Camp Ramah in the Berkshires, Beth El Synagogue Center in New Rochelle, N.Y., and Temple Emanu-El in Palm Beach, Fla.

Laura Blumenfeld followed in her father’s footsteps by spending her junior year abroad at the Hebrew University’s Rothberg International School. Weiss studied Talmud at the university. Through the family’s endowment, that connection now extends to the next generation, supporting students whose research bridges archaeology and Jewish texts.

“His gravestone sits on the Mount of Olives. Across the ridge, his legacy stone now lives on Mount Scopus,” Laura Blumenfeld said.

Laura Blumenfeld is a Middle East analyst, The New York Times bestselling author and senior fellow at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. She previously served as senior policy adviser on the Israeli-Palestinian negotiating team at the U.S. State Department. She spent 20 years as an award-winning reporter for The Washington Post, covering the Middle East, politics and national security.

Blumenfeld is the author of Revenge: A Story of Hope, a journalistic exploration of vengeance and redemption that tracks the terrorist who shot her father in Jerusalem and wrestles with the question: What is the best revenge? Revenge has been translated into nine languages and optioned by HBO. She earned an M.A. in international relations from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and a B.A. in English literature from Harvard University.

Weiss is a partner at Arnold & Porter, where his practice focuses on white-collar defense, national security and complex civil litigation. He also represents Jewish students and nonprofit organizations in cases involving Title VI proceedings before federal courts and the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Civil Rights.

Weiss earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School, an M.A. in Talmud from the Jewish Theological Seminary and a B.A. in music from Columbia University.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of the Hebrew University American Friends of the Hebrew University
About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Israel's premier institution of higher learning and a beacon for visionary minds who challenge convention and shape the future, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has pursued excellence in research, education and innovation for over a century. Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, who entrusted his intellectual legacy to the university, HU is dedicated to advancing knowledge, cultivating leadership and promoting diversity. Home to more than 25,000 students from 90 countries, the Hebrew University drives much of Israel’s civilian scientific research and the commercialization of technologies through Yissum, its tech transfer company. Faculty and alumni have earned 10 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards and a Fields Medal. For more information about Hebrew University's academic programs, research, and achievements, visit: http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

About American Friends of the Hebrew University: American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. For the past century, the organization’s activities have supported scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, created scholarships, funded new facilities and assisted the university’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, visit: http://www.afhu.org.

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