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The Wire

AMIT network ranked No. 1 in education in Israel for eighth consecutive year

The Israeli Ministry of Education’s ranking highlights AMIT’s performance across academic achievement, school climate and student outcomes.

April 23, 2026
AMIT
AMIT Petach Tikvah students celebrating their achievement in technical excellence
AMIT Petach Tikvah students celebrating their achievement in technical excellence. Credit: Courtesy of AMIT.
( Apr. 23, 2026 / AMIT )

For the eighth consecutive year, AMIT has been ranked as Israel’s No. 1 educational network by Israel’s Ministry of Education. Schools are assessed based on the ministry’s Educational Picture, a tool developed to help local governments choose the right partner for community schools.

The Educational Picture focuses on four key categories:

  • Learning and achievement: Bagrut (matriculation) eligibility, academic excellence
  • Values and school climate: student growth, tolerance, sense of belonging and emotional safety
  • Student retention and dropout rates: student engagement and number of successful graduates
  • IDF enlistment rates: civic responsibility and contribution to Israeli society

This tool doesn’t just evaluate how students are performing. It reveals who they’re becoming and how schools are shaping the next generation of citizens and leaders. This remarkable run of achievement is the result of AMIT’s educational vision and strategic leadership, which believes in the potential of every one of its 42,000 students in 91 schools, especially in Israel’s social and geographic periphery.

“We are proud to be recognized for our success in educating the whole child and lifting up those in Israel’s periphery, setting them on a path for opportunity and growth,” said AMIT president Shari Safra.

An AMIT classroom
An AMIT classroom. Credit: Courtesy of AMIT.

AMIT’s blend of academic excellence, deep-rooted values and inclusive environment is brought to life every day by its dedicated teachers and principals, in whom AMIT director general Amnon Eldar, Ph.D., takes great pride. “As a national network, with most of its institutions located in Israel’s geographic and social periphery, we are committed to providing our students with the tools they need to succeed. We invest heavily in the development of our staff so they can empower students’ strengths and give them a sense of competence and achievement,” he said.

Teachers at AMIT rely on cutting-edge AI tools and significant support from the network to strengthen students from a young age and motivate them toward excellence. At the same time, personal growth is prioritized alongside academic achievement.

“Our mentor system assigns one mentor for every 15 students, maximizing the individual attention students receive as they set both personal and academic goals for their futures,” said Shuli Yost, director of AMIT’s Personal and Professional Growth Program.

AMIT’s new Gabel & Straus Family Campus at AMIT Kfar Batya in Ra’anana is set to open in fall 2026. It is geared to advance this holistic approach of innovation, excellence and inclusivity that prepares Israeli youth to become the next generation of leaders.

To learn more about AMIT, see: AMIT-Building Israel. One Child at a Time.

To learn more about the new campus, visit: AMIT Kfar Batya Campus-AMIT.

AMIT
About & contact the publisher
AMIT AMIT
Founded in 1925, the AMIT educational network provides a quality, Jewish values-based education to 42,000 students across 91 schools, in 29 cities throughout Israel. AMIT welcomes all children and helps them realize their potential, leveling the playing field and strengthening Israeli society.
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