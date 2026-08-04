In a new essay Rabbi Anchelle Perl makes the Jewish case for burial over cremation

A newly released essay by Rabbi Anchelle Perl, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Sholom-Chabad Mineola, explores Judaism’s longstanding commitment to burial over cremation and offers guidance for families navigating end-of-life decisions through the lens of Jewish law and tradition. Titled “Covenant Over Consent: A Jewish Answer on Burial and Cremation,” the essay expands on the reflections of Mark Scherer, lay leader of Chabad Mineola.

Rather than approaching the issue through emotion alone, the essay presents an intellectual, historical and Torah-based exploration of a longstanding sacred obligation.

At the heart of the work is this premise: A Jew’s relationship with God is founded not primarily on personal preference but on covenant.

“Modern culture teaches that the human body is personal property,” Perl explains. “Judaism teaches something radically different—that our bodies are entrusted to us by God. We are guardians, not owners. That single distinction changes the entire conversation.”

One of the essay’s central themes is the concept of “Covenant Before Consent.” Perl observes that Jewish life begins with acts rooted in covenant rather than individual choice. A Jewish boy enters the covenant through brit milah before he is capable of consent. A Jewish girl is born into that same covenant from the moment of birth. In both cases, belonging precedes choosing.

“The same covenant that lovingly welcomed us into Jewish life,” Perl writes, “is the covenant that lovingly returns us to the earth at the end of life.”

The essay traces the Jewish commitment to burial from the Torah through Jewish history, including Abraham’s purchase of the Cave of Machpelah, the burial of the patriarchs and matriarchs, the biblical commandment of burial and the enduring Jewish rejection of cremation throughout the centuries.

It also addresses the painful historical resonance of cremation after the Holocaust, while carefully maintaining a compassionate tone toward families facing these difficult decisions. Rather than criticizing those who have chosen cremation, the essay acknowledges that such decisions are often made out of love, financial concern or a sincere desire to honor a loved one’s wishes.

“The goal is never to judge grieving families,” Perl says. “Our goal is to offer the beauty, dignity and timeless wisdom of Jewish tradition, helping families understand why burial has remained a sacred expression of love and respect.”

Throughout the essay, Perl emphasizes that burial is not merely a funeral practice but an affirmation of human dignity, the sanctity of the body and the eternal bond between the Jewish people and God.

The work concludes with a reflection that encapsulates its central message:

“They began life in an act they were never asked to approve. Let them end it in the arms of the same covenant, returned to the dust, whole, honored and home.”

Perl hopes the essay will stimulate discussion among rabbis, educators, funeral professionals, Jewish organizations and families confronting end-of-life decisions. It is intended as an educational resource and a compassionate guide to one of life’s most sensitive conversations.

About the Author

Rabbi Anchelle Perl is the spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Sholom-Chabad Mineola and director of Chabad of Mineola, N.Y. A nationally recognized lecturer, radio host, hospital chaplain and community leader, Perl has spent decades helping individuals and families apply Jewish wisdom to contemporary ethical and spiritual challenges.