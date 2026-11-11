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Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun celebrates a decade of leadership with Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz and his wife Lisa
Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz and his wife Lisa in their Upper East Side apartment. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun)

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun (KJ) will celebrate Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz’s first decade as KJ’s senior rabbi at this year’s Annual Dinner on Dec. 12.

For a decade, Steinmetz has helped shape the religious and communal life of the historic Orthodox synagogue in Manhattan. His leadership has served generations of congregants, from longtime members whose families have called KJ home for decades to young professionals and families joining the community for the first time.

Founded in 1872, Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun has served the Jewish community on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for more than 150 years. Its community includes more than 1,200 member families and offers a broad range of religious, educational and social programming for Jews of all ages and backgrounds.

Throughout his tenure, Steinmetz has helped guide the congregation as it builds upon its history while responding to the needs of contemporary Jewish life. Through his teaching, pastoral guidance and personal relationships, he has helped foster a community rooted in Torah and a shared sense of responsibility for one another. An advocate for Jews in New York City and beyond, Steinmetz also celebrated the publication of his third book, A Proud Jew, earlier this year.

An invitation to KJ's Annual Dinner
An invitation to KJ’s Annual Dinner. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

The Dec. 12 celebration will bring together the community Steinmetz has helped cultivate. Rather than a traditional formal dinner, the evening will feature a buffet, live music, an open bar, games and raffles. With no assigned seating, guests will have opportunities to reconnect with old friends, meet new people and celebrate together. Festive attire is encouraged.

The evening will also serve as a celebration of KJ itself: the friendships, learning, traditions and acts of kindness that bring a congregation together and sustain it across generations.

Whether they have belonged to KJ for decades or only recently joined the community, congregants and friends are invited to take part in the celebration and look ahead to the years to come.

KJ invites the broader community to join in honoring Steinmetz on Saturday night, Dec. 12, at the Ramaz Upper School, 60 E. 78th St. Doors open at 8 p.m.

To register, reserve a place or pay tribute to Steinmetz regardless of attendance, visit: ckj.org/annualdinner5787. For questions, contact: annualdinner@ckj.org.

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
About & contact the publisher
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun is an Orthodox synagogue, founded in 1872, and situated on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. As its essential foundation, KJ seeks to foster among its membership a love of God and an abiding commitment to halakhah and mitzvot. The synagogue also stands firmly for the proposition that it is a part of a larger community: a community not only of the Jewish People and the State of Israel, but also of our fellow New Yorkers, Americans, and humankind.
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