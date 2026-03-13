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Old-school Irish Catholic to receive prestigious Jewish Scout award

Longtime scouter Thomas Maher earns the Shofar Award for reviving Camp Keowa’s Jewish chapel.

Mar. 13, 2026

Old-school Irish Catholic to receive prestigious Jewish Scout award

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Tommy Maher
Tomny Maher with the sign for the Captain Jacob Joseph Memorial Jewish Chapel. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Troop 422 NYC, Inc.

Thomas (“Tommy”) Maher, a steadfast Irish Catholic Scout leader known for his no-nonsense, old-school style, will receive the Shofar Award from the National Jewish Committee on Scouting on March 15 during the Northeast Region’s annual conference at the Ten Mile River Scout Reservation in Narrowsburg, N.Y.

Maher is being honored for leading a dedicated volunteer crew in rehabilitating the historic Capt. Jacob Joseph Memorial Jewish Chapel at Camp Keowa, part of the Ten Mile River Scout Reservation.

His efforts restored the site that honors Capt. Jacob Joseph, a Columbia University student, U.S. Marine and member of a prominent New York family who was killed in action at Guadalcanal on Oct. 22, 1942.

Tommy Maher
Tommy Maher at Ten Mile River. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Troop 422 NYC, Inc.

The Shofar Award recognizes adult leaders who advance Jewish Scouting and promote religious inclusion. Maher’s contributions as a non-Jewish volunteer were noted as part of that effort. Scouting America has long welcomed Scouts of all religious backgrounds. The chapel reminds Jewish youth that they have a place in Scouting.

Beyond saving what was once a dilapidated structure, Maher also restored the building.

He explains that after his crew restored the chapel, “we did a lot of research on Capt. Jacob Joseph. It turns out he was part of a very important family. He was the great-grandson of Rabbi Jacob Joseph, the first and only chief rabbi of New York City. And we honor this hero’s supreme sacrifice every August with a memorial service. Scouts from all religious backgrounds attend. And we serve rugelach. It turns out I really like Jewish pastries!”

Tommy Maher
Maher leads the service at the Capt. Jacob Joseph Memorial Jewish Chapel. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Troop 422 NYC, Inc.

Mark Alhadeff, a Jewish Scoutmaster from New York City who nominated Maher for the award, said the service has become an important tradition at Camp Keowa.

“I can attest to how meaningful the annual service is to everyone at Keowa,” he said. “But it resonates especially with Jewish Scouts and Scouters. Tom has worked to make sure Jewish families know they belong in Scouting.”

Beyond his work with Scouting America for more than 40 years, 85-year-old Maher served in both the Army and the Marine Corps, as well as the reserves. He has received numerous honors, including the Silver Beaver Award, the Shepherd Award from the Queens Council of Churches, the Presidential Call to Service Award and the Legion of Honor from the Chapel of the Four Chaplains.

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Friends of Troop 422 NYC
Friends of Troop 422 NYC support Troop 422 of the Big Apple District of the Greater New York Council of Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America. The troop meets at the Town and Village Synagogue on East 14th Street in Manhattan.
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