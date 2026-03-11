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Susan Michael joins National Religious Broadcasters board of directors

Her appointment provides an expanded platform to strengthen biblical support for Israel within the Christian media community.

Mar. 11, 2026

Susan Michael joins National Religious Broadcasters board of directors

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Susan Michael, “Out of Zion” Interview With MDA
Susan Michael, president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ)-USA, speaks with a member of the Magen David Adom emergency services agency in Israel on a program called “Out of Zion.” Credit: Courtesy of ICEJ.

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ)-USA played a prominent role at two major gatherings of Christian and Jewish leaders in February: the inaugural Judeo-Christian Zionist Congress (JCZC) and the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention, where Susan Michael, president of ICEJ-USA, was elected to NRB’s board of directors.

NRB announced her election during its annual convention, placing her among the leaders helping guide the strategic direction of one of the most influential associations of Christian communicators in the United States. NRB represents thousands of broadcasters, publishers and digital media platforms reaching millions of Christians worldwide.

Michael’s appointment provides an expanded platform to strengthen biblical support for Israel within the Christian media community at a time of rising antisemitism and growing geopolitical tensions.

“Christian media plays a vital role in helping believers understand the biblical and historical significance of Israel,” she said. “I am honored to serve NRB and contribute to strengthening the voice of Christian communicators in the United States and around the world.”

Michael also participated in Israel365’s 2026 news conference, joining Jewish and Christian leaders to address Israel’s security challenges and the importance of faith-based advocacy for the Jewish state.

About & contact the publisher
International Christian Embassy Jerusalem
The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem was established in 1980 in recognition of the biblical significance of all of Jerusalem and its unique connection with the Jewish people. Today, it represents millions of Christians, churches and denominations to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. From its head offices in Jerusalem, the ICEJ reaches out to 170 countries worldwide with branch offices in more than 90 nations.
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