Susan Michael joins National Religious Broadcasters board of directors

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ)-USA played a prominent role at two major gatherings of Christian and Jewish leaders in February: the inaugural Judeo-Christian Zionist Congress (JCZC) and the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention, where Susan Michael, president of ICEJ-USA, was elected to NRB’s board of directors.

NRB announced her election during its annual convention, placing her among the leaders helping guide the strategic direction of one of the most influential associations of Christian communicators in the United States. NRB represents thousands of broadcasters, publishers and digital media platforms reaching millions of Christians worldwide.

Michael’s appointment provides an expanded platform to strengthen biblical support for Israel within the Christian media community at a time of rising antisemitism and growing geopolitical tensions.

“Christian media plays a vital role in helping believers understand the biblical and historical significance of Israel,” she said. “I am honored to serve NRB and contribute to strengthening the voice of Christian communicators in the United States and around the world.”

Michael also participated in Israel365’s 2026 news conference, joining Jewish and Christian leaders to address Israel’s security challenges and the importance of faith-based advocacy for the Jewish state.