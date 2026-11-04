Kerem 613 launches global platform connecting Diaspora Jews to agricultural mitzvot in Israel

For millions of Jews living in the Diaspora, participation in agricultural commandments specific to the Land of Israel (mitzvot hatluyot ba’aretz) has historically been limited. A new initiative, Kerem 613, aims to expand access to these mitzvot through a partnership model connecting Jews worldwide with agricultural activities in Israel.

Through a dedicated digital platform, Kerem 613 allows partners worldwide to participate in the agricultural and religious cycle of the Land of Israel. Participants help fulfil agricultural commandments specified in the Torah, such as orlah, trumot, and ma’asrot, along with other agricultural precepts tied to produce grown in Israel that are not typically accessible to nonfarmers.

To formalize this connection, each global partner receives a traditional parchment certificate (klaf) handwritten by a religious scribe (sofer STaM) and delivered directly to their home. Partners also gain access to a personal digital hub to track agricultural milestones and mitzvot fulfillment in real time.

Orlah is the Jewish prohibition against eating fruit from a tree during its first three years. Credit: Courtesy of Kerem 613.

“There are numerous mitzvot in the Torah that the vast majority of the Jewish world simply cannot fulfill on a daily basis, especially those living abroad,” said the founders of Kerem 613. “Our goal is to open the gates and allow every Jew, regardless of where they live, to hold a tangible stake in the sacred soil of Israel and fulfill its unique agricultural commandments.”

Beyond its agricultural and halachic dimensions, Kerem 613 operates as an international educational initiative aimed at strengthening the connections of Jewish communities worldwide to Israel’s heritage, traditions and land.