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250 educators from 20-plus countries attend KKL-JNF’s annual International Education Seminar in Israel

“Strengthening the connection between Israel and the Diaspora is more important than ever,” stated KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky.

KKL-JNF
Educators from more than 20 countries participate in KKL-JNF's Annual International Education Seminar in Israel from July 7-14, 2026. Photo by Lenny Meidan.
Educators from more than 20 countries participate in KKL-JNF’s Annual International Education Seminar in Israel from July 7-14, 2026. Photo by Lenny Meidan.
(July 16, 2026 / KKL-JNF)

Some 250 Jewish educators, teachers and school principals from more than 20 countries traveled to Israel to participate in Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s (KKL-JNF) annual International Education Seminar, despite the country’s ongoing security challenges.

The participants are actively involved in Jewish-Zionist education in communities across the Diaspora, and chose to visit Israel as an expression of their commitment to the country and its people during a particularly challenging period.

Organized by KKL-JNF’s Education and Community Division, the seminar took place from July 7-14.

It included educational tours throughout Israel; visits to sites of ecological, historical and national significance; and meetings with representatives of the Israeli military and local government leaders, including those involved in rebuilding kibbutzim affected by the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Throughout the week, participants learned about Israel’s ongoing recovery efforts while exchanging ideas and best practices with fellow educators from around the world. The program provided practical tools to take back to their schools and communities.

Following the seminar, participants will lead Israel-focused educational programs in their schools and communities and undertake initiatives aimed at strengthening their students’ connection to Israel.

Educators traveled from the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Panama, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico, Guatemala, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Kosovo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The decision by hundreds of Jewish educators from around the world to come to Israel during such a challenging time is a powerful expression of solidarity,” said KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky. “At a time when Jewish communities around the world are facing rising antisemitism, strengthening the connection between Israel and the Diaspora is more important than ever.”

He added that “as they return home, these educators will take with them a deeper understanding of Israel and new ideas they can bring into their classrooms, helping strengthen the next generation’s connection to Israel.”

KKL-JNF
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Since its establishment in 1901, KKL-JNF has been developing the land of Israel, strengthening the bond between the Jewish people and its homeland.
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