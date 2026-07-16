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Poll: Shapiro holds double-digit lead over Republican challenger in Pennsylvania governor’s race

A new Quinnipiac University poll found that 51% of respondents view Gov. Josh Shapiro favorably, while 58% said they had not heard enough about state treasurer Stacy Garrity to form an opinion.

Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro holds a roundtable discussion at the Wyoming County Emergency Management Agency in Tunkhannock, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026. Credit: Office of the Pennsylvania Governor.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, continues to hold a double-digit lead over Republican challenger and state treasurer Stacy Garrity as he seeks a second term, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday.

The survey found Shapiro leading Garrity 53% to 40% among registered voters, little changed from February, when he led 55% to 37%. The shift falls within the poll’s 4.3-percentage-point margin of error. Shapiro, who is Jewish, has been widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2028.

Shapiro’s job approval rating stood at 56%, with 34% disapproving. He also posted a 51% favorable rating, compared with 33% unfavorable, while 14% of voters said they did not know enough about him.

Garrity was viewed favorably by 22% of respondents and unfavorably by 18%, while 58% said they had not heard enough about her to form an opinion.

“Still one of the country’s most popular governors, Josh Shapiro benefits by his opponent Stacy Garrity’s greatest obstacle: people don’t know much about her,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy stated.

The survey also found that U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who has faced criticism from some Democrats over his strong support for Israel following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, received a 48% job approval rating, with 41% disapproving.

The senator remained popular with Republicans, who approved of his performance 77% to 12%, while Democrats disapproved by a margin of 69% to 19%.

The poll surveyed 895 registered Pennsylvania voters from July 9-13.

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