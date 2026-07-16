More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Anti-Israel advocacy groups sue Trump administration over ICC sanctions

“No one prosecuted these plaintiffs, fined them or sent them so much as a stern letter,” Mark Goldfeder of the National Jewish Advocacy Center told JNS. “They silenced themselves and then sued over the silence.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The International Criminal Court
The International Criminal Court, The Hague, Netherlands. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

A U.S. advocacy group founded by slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and three co-plaintiffs sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, arguing that sanctions targeting cooperation with the International Criminal Court unlawfully restrict their work with the tribunal.

The 43-page complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, challenges U.S. President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14203, which declared a national emergency over what it called the ICC’s “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.” The order authorizes sanctions on foreign persons who directly engage in or support ICC investigations of U.S. personnel or nationals of allied countries, including Israel.

The plaintiffs—Democracy for the Arab World Now, the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide and two members of the latter group—say the order has forced them to stop submitting information to the ICC alleging war crimes by Israel and the United States. They also contend they ended cooperation with U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and cut ties with Palestinian organizations sanctioned by the administration out of fear of civil or criminal penalties.

The lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of the executive order’s speech-related provisions and asks the court to declare them unconstitutional and beyond the president’s statutory authority.

“No one prosecuted these plaintiffs, fined them or sent them so much as a stern letter,” Mark Goldfeder, director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS. “They silenced themselves and then sued over the silence.”

“The Supreme Court has a name for that, and it isn’t injury. It’s manufactured standing,” he said. “Hell, one of the plaintiffs formed itself months after the sanctions issued, for the announced purpose of preparing the very filing it now says it’s too frightened to file.”

The lawsuit follows sanctions imposed under Executive Order 14203 against ICC officials and separate sanctions targeting Albanese and several Palestinian organizations accused by the administration of supporting efforts against Israel. The Trump administration has repeatedly condemned the ICC’s investigations of Israeli officials, including the November 2024 arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Legal Affairs U.S. Foreign Policy
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: US Jewish leaders receive threatening and vulgar, handwritten letter at their homes
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
July 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Josh Shapiro
U.S. News
Poll: Shapiro holds double-digit lead over Republican challenger in Pennsylvania governor’s race
A new Quinnipiac University poll found that 51% of respondents view Gov. Josh Shapiro favorably, while 58% said they had not heard enough about state treasurer Stacy Garrity to form an opinion.
July 16, 2026
Known as a vector for the West Nile virus, this Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito has landed on a human finger and is preparing to bite the affected person. Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images/Courtesy CDC/James Gathany.
Israel News
Israel confirms first West Nile virus case of 2026 summer season
The virus is transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes.
July 16, 2026
JNS Staff
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 30, 2026. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery.
World News
WATCH: US F-35s conduct aerial refueling over Middle East
CENTCOM shared video of the aircraft being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker.
July 16, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the Old City of Jerusalem, from the Armon Hanatziv boardwalk in Jerusalem, on Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel to build military campus for IDF commanders in Jerusalem
Jerusalem’s mayor said that the move will help the capital become “the economic capital of the State of Israel and the entire Middle East.”
July 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, July 9, 2026. Photo by Hasnoor Hussain/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Malaysian PM vows to deport Israelis found in country amid probe into int’l tech community
Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country with Buddhist and Christian minorities, does not have diplomatic relations with Jerusalem.
July 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Columbia University encampment
JNS TV / The Quad
How anti-Israel activism moved beyond the campus
July 16, 2026 12:22 PM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Jews defeating Jews
Yisrael Medad
Masha Merkulova
Opinion
If identity is the shield, then advocacy is the sword
Masha Merkulova