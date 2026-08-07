KKL-JNF approves $270,000 for firefighting equipment in six areas in northern Israel

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has approved a NIS 900,000 ($270,000) assistance program to fund the purchase of firefighting equipment for six forest-adjacent communities in the Hof HaCarmel Regional Council.

Each of the communities, which have been classified by the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority as being at wildfire risk levels 3 through 5, is expected to receive a support package worth up to NIS 150,000 ($45,000).

The assistance is intended to enable these areas to provide an immediate, rapid and independent initial response in the event of a wildfire during the critical period before Fire and Rescue Services arrive. The equipment package will be tailored according to a framework already developed for forest-adjacent communities in central Israel based on an assessment of operational gaps and needs identified through consultations with local authorities and community representatives.

The decision was made in light of the Carmel region’s unique wildfire risk. The area is characterized by extensive forests and woodlands, dense vegetation, continuous natural fuel loads and challenging topography, all of which may accelerate the spread of flames.

KKL-JNF also pointed to the region’s history of large-scale wildfires and the high concentration of wildfire-risk areas within a relatively small geographic area.

While statutory responsibility for firefighting remains with the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority, KKL-JNF emphasized that it serves as a supporting partner in wildfire prevention and suppression in open areas. The organization operates specialized firefighting vehicles, dedicated firefighting systems and pickup trucks equipped with water tanks.

“The first few minutes are critical in areas where communities border forests, and fires can spread rapidly,” said Eyal Ostrinsky, chairman of KKL-JNF. “The equipment approved under this program will enable communities to respond immediately, strengthen the first line of defense, and help protect both residents and surrounding forest areas until Fire and Rescue teams arrive.”

The project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1. It is expected to be completed within one year.