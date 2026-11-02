Masa Doctors expands to Latin America as program enters its 19th year

Masa Israel Journey marked the opening of the 19th year of Masa Doctors at Haifa City Hall on Oct. 12, announcing its first dedicated cohort for Jewish physicians from Latin America, set to launch in December. More than 1,200 program alumni now work in Israeli hospitals, community healthcare services and the Israel Defense Forces.

Masa Israel Journey, established by the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Israeli government, offers the program with support from the Samueli Foundation and the Triguboff Institute, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The program aims to strengthen Israel’s healthcare workforce while helping Jewish physicians build their professional and personal futures in the country.

This year, approximately 45 doctors from the former Soviet Union are participating in tracks at Rambam Health Care Campus and Soroka Medical Center. Participants receive medical licensing exam preparation, specialized medical Hebrew instruction and an introduction to Israel’s healthcare system.

“Masa Doctors helps physicians build both a career and a home in Israel,” said Meir Holtz, CEO of Masa Israel Journey. “Connecting with Israeli culture and society strengthens their Jewish identity and helps turn professional opportunity into a lasting commitment to life here.”

The Triguboff Institute supports educational experiences that connect participants to Israeli society, history, culture and Jewish traditions. These include Masa ID, a four-day journey across Israel featuring visits, lectures, discussions and a shared Shabbat experience. These experiences can strengthen participants’ Jewish identity and foster a sense of community and belonging, helping make staying in Israel a sustainable, long-term choice.

“Medical Hebrew and exam preparation helped us find our professional footing,” said Michael and Polina Stern, who joined the program together in 2018-19. “The educational journeys and lectures deepened our connection to our Jewish identity and helped us understand our patients better and see Israel as the place where we wanted to build our family’s future.” Michael Stern is now an orthopedic specialist and Polina Stern is a pathology specialist. They are parents of three.

The expansion to Latin America will offer more Jewish physicians this combination of professional preparation and connection to Israel. Registration for the new cohort is now open on the Masa Israel Journey website.