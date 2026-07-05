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Board of Governors meeting, cornerstone laid for major housing expansion project in Israel’s south

Led by The Jewish Agency and the Government of Israel, with support from Jewish communities worldwide, the project will create up to 1,000 new homes in communities in the Western Negev and help secure the region’s long-term growth.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
Western Negev Building Project
Governors launch the Western Negev Building Project during a ceremony at Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha. Photo by Lior Daskal/The Jewish Agency.
(July 5, 2026 / JNS)

Hundreds of Jewish community leaders from around the world attending The Jewish Agency’s board of governors meeting in Israel gathered on June 29, at Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha, one of the communities violently attacked on October 7, for the cornerstone-laying ceremony of the Western Negev Building Project. As part of the initiative, up to 1,000 new housing units will be built across communities in the Western Negev region, welcoming new families who choose to make their homes there and helping support the area’s recovery and future growth.

The ceremony was attended by Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s minister of finance; Ze’ev Elkin, minister at the Ministry of Finance responsible for Northern and Southern Rehabilitation; retired Maj. Gen. Doron Almog, chairman of The Jewish Agency; Bruce Leboff, chairman of the World Board of Trustees at Keren Hayesod; Sam Grundwerg, world chairman of Keren Hayesod; Gary Torgow, chair of Jewish Federations of North America; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America; Yehuda Setton, CEO and director general of The Jewish Agency; Moshe Vigdor, director general of Mandel Foundation-Israel, as well as local community leaders and residents.

The Western Negev Building Project represents the transition from recovery to renewal—not simply rebuilding what was destroyed but expanding communities and laying the foundation for long-term demographic and communal growth in the region. The Jewish Agency is leading the project in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, the Ministry of Finance, the Tekuma Directorate, and the Ministry of Construction and Housing.

The initiative includes the construction of up to 1,000 new housing units across communities in the Western Negev region, adding to existing housing and enabling the absorption of new families. Fourteen communities have already joined the project, including Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha, where 46 housing units will be built, as well as Kerem Shalom, Nirim, Holit, Kfar Aza, Nir Yitzhak, Shlomit, Kissufim, Nahal Oz, Magen, Alumim, Sufa, Yevul, and Gevaram. Amigur, the agency’s housing subsidiary, will oversee the planning and construction of the new neighborhoods in coordination with local community leadership.

The Jewish Agency secured NIS 1 billion in credit backed by a state guarantee through the accountant general of Israel’s Ministry of Finance, alongside philanthropic support from Jewish communities and foundations around the world, including Keren Hayesod, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago. Financing for the project will be provided by the First International Bank of Israel and investment firm Altshuler Shaham, which were selected through a competitive tender process. In addition to the NIS 1 billion credit, the project will also be funded through government grants and equity contributions from participating communities.

Beyond housing construction, The Jewish Agency will provide each participating community with a dedicated grant for community development projects, including the creation and enhancement of public facilities, recreational amenities and sports infrastructure.

The Jewish Agency will oversee all stages of the project through the sale of homes to incoming families. The initiative will operate under the professional guidance and supervision of the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience and will provide tailored solutions based on the specific location and needs of each community.

The Board of Governors meeting reflects The Jewish Agency’s enduring commitment to strengthening communities and building Israel, especially during times of crisis. It also highlights the deep partnership between the State of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide in the shared effort to strengthen Israel’s south and north and secure the country’s future.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
About & contact the publisher
The Jewish Agency for Israel The Jewish Agency for Israel
The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working since 1929 to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish people’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews—by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating aliyah. It also strives to build a better society in Israel and beyond by energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.
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