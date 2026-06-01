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Israeli ‘shlichim’ from across America march in New York’s Israel parade

They serve as a living bridge between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, helping strengthen Jewish identity, Hebrew and Israeli culture, and connections to Israel in communities throughout North America.

June 1, 2026
The Jewish Agency for Israel
Some 40 shlichim ("Israeli emissaries") from the Jewish Agency for Israel marched in New York City’s annual Israel Day on Fifth parade on May 31, 2026. Credit: The Jewish Agency.
Some 40 shlichim (“Israeli emissaries”) from the Jewish Agency for Israel marched in New York City’s annual Israel Day on Fifth parade on May 31, 2026. Credit: The Jewish Agency.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / The Jewish Agency for Israel )

Approximately 40 shlichim (“Israeli emissaries”) from the Jewish Agency for Israel marched in New York City’s annual Israel Day on Fifth parade on May 31 as part of a joint float organized with the American Zionist Movement and World Zionist Organization.

They marched alongside Yaron Shavit, deputy chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency; Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization; and Herbert Block, executive director of the American Zionist Movement. Also marching with the float were Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American IDF officer killed in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Bringing Israeli music, dancing, flags and enthusiasm to the parade, the emissaries helped energize the atmosphere while serving as a visible expression of the deep connection between Israel and Jewish communities across North America.

Ronen and Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra, who was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, march in New York City’s annual Israel Day on Fifth parade on May 31, 2026. Credit: The Jewish Agency.
Ronen and Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra, who was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, march in New York City’s annual Israel Day on Fifth parade on May 31, 2026. Credit: The Jewish Agency.

The parade’s theme this year, “Proud Americans, Proud Zionists,” reflected the enduring and inextricable bond between American Jewry and Israel—a message that resonated throughout the day’s celebrations and demonstrations of solidarity.

The shlichim, who serve in Jewish communities, schools, summer camps and on college campuses, traveled from across the country to participate alongside hundreds of supporters, community leaders and representatives from partner organizations. They serve as a living bridge between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, helping strengthen Jewish identity, Hebrew and Israeli culture, and connections to Israel in communities throughout North America.

“Having our shlichim march in the Israel Day parade is a true reflection of our mutual responsibility and the deep sense of solidarity they foster in communities throughout America,” said Gal Atia, head of the Jewish Agency’s Delegation to North America.

“Just as the community here has stood by our side throughout the years, our shlichim are here to walk shoulder to shoulder with the community. This year’s parade and its theme powerfully captured the values of identity, unity and shared purpose that our emissaries work daily to strengthen across the nation,” he said.

The parade comes as Jewish communities around the world continue to demonstrate solidarity with Israel and support for communities impacted by the ongoing war. Since Oct. 7, the Jewish Agency has played a central role in emergency response efforts across Israel while also supporting Jewish communities worldwide.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
About & contact the publisher
The Jewish Agency for Israel The Jewish Agency for Israel
The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working since 1929 to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish people’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews—by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating <em>aliyah</em>. It also strives to build a better society in Israel and beyond by energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.
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