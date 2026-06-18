The Jewish Agency hosts New York screening of ‘From October 6 to October 7’

The Jewish Agency for Israel, in partnership with the Israel Film Center Festival and the Moise Safra Center, hosted a special screening of the documentary “From October 6 to October 7" on Monday evening in New York City, followed by a conversation with retired Major General Doron Almog, chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel.

Directed by Sarit Ansapi/Kastina Productions and based on the work of journalist and filmmaker Sima Kadmon, the film traces Almog’s personal journey from the Yom Kippur War through the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Spanning decades marked by personal loss, military service and national tragedy, the documentary explores how Almog transformed profound grief into a lifelong commitment to leadership, service and hope. An Israel Prize laureate and one of Israel’s most respected public figures, Almog’s story mirrors key chapters in Israel’s modern history.

As a young officer during the Yom Kippur War, Almog learned of the death of his brother, Eran, shortly after the ceasefire. Decades later, after losing his son Eran to a rare illness, he founded ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, a pioneering rehabilitation village for people with disabilities in southern Israel, transforming personal tragedy into a lifelong mission of service. Those same values continue to guide his leadership as chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, where he works to strengthen Jewish communities, support vulnerable populations and deepen the bonds between Israel and world Jewry.

Held at the Moise Safra Center in Manhattan, the event brought together more than 400 guests from across New York City’s Jewish community for an evening of reflection, conversation and connection at a challenging time for world Jewry and the State of Israel. Attendees included chairman of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors Mark Wilf; president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America Eric Fingerhut; Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American IDF platoon commander killed fighting Hamas following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023; Melanie and Matthew Bronfman; Edmond and Marielle Safra; and Esther Safra Szajman.

Following the screening, Almog participated in a Q&A discussion facilitated by Martine Fleishman, a member of The Jewish Agency’s Executive and Board of Governors. The conversation focused on the themes highlighted in the film, including leadership during times of crisis, the importance of national and communal resilience and the enduring responsibility of strengthening ties between Israel and Jewish communities around the world.