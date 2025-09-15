Previously unpublished teachings of Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm now available online

A treasure trove of previously unpublished sermons, correspondences and essays by Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm, a foundational figure in twentieth-century Modern Orthodoxy, is now available online through the newly launched Lamm Legacy Project.

Rabbi Lamm, a visionary thinker, eloquent speaker and longtime president of Yeshiva University, helped shape Modern Orthodoxy into a confident movement rooted in Torah while fully engaged with the modern world. His voice—steeped in tradition, guided by Torah Umadda and committed to principled leadership—remains urgently needed today.

The new website, launched in cooperation with Yeshiva University, features a searchable archive of nearly 1,000 sermons alongside thousands of correspondences, essays, audio recordings and videos—most of them never before published. Designed for both beauty and usability, the site reflects Rabbi Lamm’s vision of passionate moderation, intellectual rigor and enduring Torah wisdom.

“This platform isn’t just a digital archive—it’s an invitation to learn, lead and live with Rabbi Lamm’s enduring vision of Torah and modernity,” said Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Sinensky, director of the Lamm Legacy Project. “We are honored to share this legacy with the broader Jewish world.”

Visitors to the site will find a rich array of sermons, essays and speeches; a treasure-trove of material for laypeople and scholars alike; exclusive access to upcoming events and learning opportunities; and an intuitive, mobile-responsive design that ensures Torah wisdom, intellectual depth and principled leadership are just a click away.

The Lamm Legacy Project also welcomes contributions of additional archival materials—letters, recordings, photographs or personal recollections—that shed further light on Rabbi Lamm’s life and legacy. To help expand this growing resource, please contact us via the website.