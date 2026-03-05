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Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog meet with students at Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem, March 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
Herzog: Aliyah during wartime is the clearest answer to those who seek to undermine Israel
Mar. 19, 2026
Sharon Altshul
World News
Belgium deploys army to protect Jewish sites
The move follows suspected jihadist attacks in the country and neighboring Netherlands.
Mar. 17, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A view of the Zuidas area in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo credit: Massimo Catarinella via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Dutch bank blast linked to attacks on Jewish sites
A local Jewish politician tied the explosion outside New York Bank to the recent attack on a Dutch Jewish school, and two synagogues.
Mar. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A car drives on a road near Longuenesse, France in August 2025. Photo credit: Google Maps.
World News
Two brothers arrested in France for ‘antisemitic terror’ plan
The siblings were radicalized followers of the Islamic State terrorist group, according to French prosecutors.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
An Iranian regime supporter holds an image of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtada Khamenei during an annual protest held by pro-Palestinian groups in central London, March 15, 2026. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel launches Times Square billboard against ‘evil’ Iranian leader
“New generation, same terror regime,” the billboard reads.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf on March 12, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of CENTCOM.
World News
Iran attacks Gulf targets after US strikes on Kharg Island
Drone and missile strikes disrupt Kuwait airport and the UAE’s Fujairah energy hub as Tehran widens attacks across the Middle East.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
The entrance to the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Courtesy of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. News
Mother and three sons remanded for Oslo US embassy bombing
A lawyer for the family claimed some are being held solely due to their relatives’ actions.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
A police officer stands guard in front of the Jewish Museum in Amsterdam, March 14, 2026. Photo by Mexx van der Lieuw/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israel urges Dutch gov’t to fight antisemitism after attacks on shul, school
“In the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging”—Foreign Ministry.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
Analysis
Where is Iran’s enriched uranium now?
Experts assess the fate of Tehran’s nuclear stockpile.
Mar. 15, 2026
Israel Kasnett
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in support of “Operation Epic Fury,” Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
U.S. News
Trump: US-led coalition could send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz ‘open and safe’
Trump said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other nations would join the effort.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Saddam Hussein and Yasser Arafat in Baghdad, Oct. 22, 1988. Source: Palestinian Authority Handout.
Analysis
Abbas’s Kuwait overture rewrites an awkward history
The Palestinian Authority’s show of solidarity over Iranian attacks ignores Arafat’s alliance with Saddam and Kuwait’s mass expulsion of Palestinians.
Mar. 14, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
A banner depicting Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is displayed at Revolution Square in Tehran, March 11, 2026. Photo by Khoshiran/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Mojtaba Khamenei vows to avenge father’s killing
Tehran’s vengeance “is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the [Islamic] Revolution alone,” the newly minted supreme leader wrote.
Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Opinion
Israel’s targeting of Hamas terrorists in Qatar was law-enforcing
Louis René Beres
Opinion
An open letter to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Colin L. Leci
Opinion
This land is whose land?
Jerold S. Auerbach
Opinion
Celebrate San Remo Day
Steve Feldman
Clifford D. May. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The return of anti-Semitism
Clifford D. May
Uzay Bulut
Opinion
How Jews in Palestine were persecuted during the 1915 Armenian Genocide
Uzay Bulut
Opinion
Did the EU learn anything from World War II?
Ken Abramowitz
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