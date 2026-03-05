World
The move follows suspected jihadist attacks in the country and neighboring Netherlands.
A local Jewish politician tied the explosion outside New York Bank to the recent attack on a Dutch Jewish school, and two synagogues.
The siblings were radicalized followers of the Islamic State terrorist group, according to French prosecutors.
“New generation, same terror regime,” the billboard reads.
Drone and missile strikes disrupt Kuwait airport and the UAE’s Fujairah energy hub as Tehran widens attacks across the Middle East.
A lawyer for the family claimed some are being held solely due to their relatives’ actions.
“In the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging”—Foreign Ministry.
Experts assess the fate of Tehran’s nuclear stockpile.
Trump said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other nations would join the effort.
The Palestinian Authority’s show of solidarity over Iranian attacks ignores Arafat’s alliance with Saddam and Kuwait’s mass expulsion of Palestinians.
Tehran’s vengeance “is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the [Islamic] Revolution alone,” the newly minted supreme leader wrote.
OPINION