More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel welcomes Ukraine’s IRGC terror designation

Ukraine “will not forget” any of the thousands of Shaheed attack drones that Iran had sold to Russia, said Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy.

JNS Staff
Zelenskyy
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Feb. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday welcomed the announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his government had designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization following the European Union’s designation last week.

“This is an important diplomatic and moral decision: Against terror. Against repression. For freedom,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

Zelenskyy’s announcement on the matter came in a video message, in which he said: “The European Union’s decision to designate one of the main organizations of the regime in Iran, the so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist organization has been practically agreed upon. European procedures are currently underway. We in Ukraine have already made such a decision and have already designated this organization as a terrorist organization, for us this issue is closed. All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation — no one should win.”

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine supports “peoples who value freedom and are truly ready to fight for it,” and noted that the “whole world sees what is happening in Iran, the number of killings, and how the Iranian regime has contributed to the spread of war and violence in the region and the world.”

He also said that “Ukraine will not forget any of the thousands of ‘Shaheeds’ that strike at our cities and villages, at our people.” This was a reference to the Iranian name for one of its drones, which it is selling to Russia and which Russia uses to target Ukraine.

In announcing the E.U. designation, its top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, cited the crackdown on protesters in Iran since Dec. 28. Thousands are estimated to have been killed, with some estimates ranging as high as 30,000.

“Repression cannot go unanswered,” Kallas said last week, adding the move would put the IRGC—a major military, economic and political force in Iran—on the same level as Al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said the E.U. decision was a “stunt” and a “major strategic mistake.”

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein