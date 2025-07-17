A slight majority of Americans support strikes against Iran, poll says

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

A slight majority of Americans approve of the Trump administration’s military actions in mid-June that bombed three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to a recent poll.

The Harvard CAPS Harris poll, released on July 14, found that 58% of Americans supported “Operation Midnight Hammer,” while 42% opposed. Some 54% said they considered the strikes a major military accomplishment, while 46% said it was minor.

Among partisan lines, 87% of Republicans supported the strikes, compared to 33% of Democrats and 52% of Independents.

Additionally, 54% of Americans said the airstrikes “restored American deterrence,” while 46% did not. A total of 51% said that the strike did “severe damage” to Iran’s nuclear facilities, while 49% said it did not.

Further, 61% of Americans said that the United States should defend Israel if Iran retaliates against it over the military action, while 39% said it should not.

A whopping 86% overall said Iran should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The poll also found that 56% of Americans believe that Israel should only make a deal to get the hostages back from Hamas if the terror organization leaves the Gaza Strip entirely. Some 77% said they supported Israel over Hamas, a minor increase from 75% in June.

Fifty-three percent said they supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a slight increase from 51% in June.

Monday’s Harvard-Harris poll was conducted from July 6-8 and surveyed 2,044 registered voters through The Harris Poll and CapX.