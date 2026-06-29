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News   Israel News

IDF dismantles Hezbollah terror tunnel complex near Israeli border

The operation in the Majdal Zoun area was carried out after Jerusalem informed the United States.

Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday destroyed an underground Hezbollah complex in Southern Lebanon containing hundreds of weapons and several rocket silos, the military said.

“The underground complex was constructed using technology and expertise provided by the Iranian terror regime,” according to the IDF announcement.

The operation in the Majdal Zoun area, some five miles north of the border with Israel inside the IDF-controlled security zone, was carried out after Jerusalem informed the United States, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

“Israel updated the United States and the American representative in Lebanon in advance regarding the destruction of the infrastructure,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz in a joint statement.

“The tunnel, which was over 200 meters [650 feet] long and more than 25 meters [80 feet] deep, contained hundreds of weapons and several launch silos intended to target the territory of the State of Israel and its citizens,” they noted.

“IDF commanders and fighters will remain in the security zone in Southern Lebanon and will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure, remove threats to northern communities and safeguard the security of Israel’s citizens,” the statement concluded.

Israel and Lebanon signed a U.S.-brokered framework agreement on Friday aimed at removing Hezbollah from Southern Lebanon and dismantling “associated infrastructure” in the area.

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing in Tehran of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Jerusalem launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the resumption of hostilities, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed to do “the impossible” to stop cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials subsequently held five rounds of direct talks at the U.S. State Department in Washington, resulting in the framework of understandings that was reached on Friday and is conditioned on Hezbollah withdrawing from the south.

Katz said on Saturday that Jerusalem had instructed the IDF to prepare for a “prolonged stay” in the security zone in Southern Lebanon.

“The key principle established in the framework is that there will be no Israeli redeployment from Southern Lebanon, no withdrawal whatsoever, as long as the Hezbollah terrorist organization has not been disarmed throughout Lebanon, and the safety of northern residents is guaranteed,” he stated.

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