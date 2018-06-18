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News   Antisemitism

British blogger gets prison sentence for anti-Semitic posts and Holocaust denial

Alison Chabloz, a 54-year-old amateur musician, was sentenced by a British judge to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for threatening messages and anti-Semitic songs that she posted to her YouTube channel.

Jun. 18, 2018
Alison Chabloz. Credit: EJP.
Alison Chabloz. Credit: EJP.

A British blogger found guilty of broadcasting anti-Semitic songs on YouTube and of waging a Holocaust-denial campaign has been convicted and given a two-year suspended prison sentence. She has also been banned from posting anything on social media for 12 months.

Alison Chabloz, a 54-year-old amateur musician, was sentenced by a British judge to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for threatening messages and anti-Semitic songs that she posted to her YouTube channel.

She wrote and performed three songs about Nazi persecution, including one about the young Jewish diarist Anne Frank.

Chabloz claimed the Holocaust was “a bunch of lies” and referred to Auschwitz as a “theme park.”

She was convicted of two counts of sending an offensive, indecent or menacing message through a public-communications network and a third charge relating to a song on YouTube.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism initially brought a private prosecution against Chabloz before the Crown Prosecution Service took over.

Gideon Falter, chairman of the campaign, described Chabloz as a “remorseless and repulsive anti-Semite” after the case. He said the sentence sent a strong message that Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories will not be tolerated.

Sentencing Chabloz, Judge John Zani told her: “It appears to this court that no proper remorse is forthcoming from you.”

Zani continued, saying “I don’t know whether you want to be a martyr to your cause. Only time will tell. This sentence will test your resolve. If you fail to abide by the terms of the suspended sentence, you should expect to go to prison.”

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