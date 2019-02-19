More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Farrakhan: Talmudic Jewish influence responsible for pedophilia, slave trade; Moses taught the Jews ‘tricknology’

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivered a four-hour keynote address at the 2019 Saviours’ Day Convention in Chicago that was streamed live on the Internet on Feb. 17, 2019.

Feb. 19, 2019
Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Source: Twitter.

Louis Farrakhan, the head of the Nation of Islam, delivered a four-hour keynote address at the 2019 Saviours’ Day Convention in Chicago that was streamed live on the Internet on Feb. 17. He said that certain people who call themselves Jews to hide their true identity are the “synagogue of Satan.”

He claimed that Jews don’t let blacks use the term “holocaust” to describe the slave trade and he criticized Jews for believing that “the suffering of six million Jews is worth 7 billion human beings.” He explained that Moses taught the Jews “tricknology,” that the Jewish scholars came up with the Talmud, and that “Talmudic Jews” are culprits who see themselves as gods.

He claimed that sharecropping and the enslavement of blacks are justified by the Talmud, and that the Jews have exploited the American people through predatory lending practices because the Talmud permits Jews to cheat non-Jews.

In addition, Farrakhan said that the Federal Reserve is a “family of rich Jewish people,” and that things such as pedophilia, sexual perversion, rape culture, casting couches, gay marriage, abortion, sex trafficking, prostitution, anal sex and certain sexual practices that he said are common in Hollywood can all be traced to the Satanic influence of the Talmudic Jews.

He added: “The Talmud [and its] influence on the Supreme Court in the laws of this land must ultimately be challenged.”

The Saviours’ Day is a Nation of Islam event that commemorates the birth of Wallace Fard Muhammad, the founder of the Nation of Islam.

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Actors turned politicos
Stephen M. Flatow