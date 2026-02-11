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News   Antisemitism

UK antisemitic incidents hit second-highest level on record

The Oct.2 Manchester synagogue terror attack triggered a 183% weekly surge in cases, the Community Security Trust says.

Canaan Lidor
Manchester Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the scene following a terror attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, Oct. 3, 2025. Credit: Lauren Hurley/No. 10 Downing Street.
(Feb. 11, 2026 / JNS)

British Jews recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025 in the United Kingdom, constituting a slight increase over the previous year and the second-highest tally on record, the Community Security Trust (CST) watchdog group said on Wednesday.

The 2025 tally represents a 4% bump from the 3,556 anti-Jewish hate incidents recorded by CST in 2024. Last year’s total was 14% lower than the highest ever annual total of 4,298 antisemitic incidents reported in 2023.

The latest report indicates a continuation of the elevated levels of Jew-hatred on display in the U.K. since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel and triggered a regional war that set off a wave of antisemitic hatred in Western Europe and beyond.

In 2021 and 2022, CST recorded 2,261 and 1,662 antisemitic incidents, respectively.

CST identified several peaks for antisemitic incidents during 2025, including in the aftermath of the Oct. 2 jihadist attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue, where two victims were killed. It was the first time that an antisemitic terror attack in the U.K. resulted in the loss of life since CST began recording incidents in 1984, the group noted.

That day and the following one each had about 40 incidents. A total of 181 incidents were recorded in the week after the attack, up 183% from the previous week. October 2025 had the highest tally of incidents of any month that year, with 463 cases.

A secondary spike followed the Dec. 14 Islamist attack on a Chanukah event in Bondi Beach, Sydney. Some 60 incidents were recorded in the three days that followed the massacre on Bondi Beach, in which two alleged Islamists caused the death of 15 people.

Following the Glastonbury Music Festival in June, after “Death to the IDF” chants were broadcast live by the BBC, CST recorded 26 incidents on June 29.

Witnesses described the ethnicity of the perpetrators in 37% of the 3,700 cases. White Northern Europeans accounted for 52% of such cases, with Arabs comprising another 25%, CST said.

Assault cases totaled 170 incidents, a 16% drop in that category from 2024. Cases of damage and desecration to Jewish property rose by 38%, to217 in 2025, the highest annual total ever recorded in this category.

Almost half of all cases were recorded in the London area, where most British Jews live, with another 11% occurring in Manchester. Incidents in London and Manchester, the two main hubs of Jewish life in the U.K., accounted for 61% of the national total, compared to the 66% share that those two areas had of the 2024 tally.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said CST’s data reflect “an intolerable situation demanding a comprehensive response from government and wider society.”

It is “particularly sobering that antisemitism spiked after the murderous attacks in Manchester and Bondi Beach,” the Board added in a statement. “We must stand together in defence of British values of tolerance and decency, and against hatred and division.”

Terrorism
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
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