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News   Antisemitism

‘UN sponsoring pro-BDS groups,’ right-wing watchdog claims

According to a study by Im Tirtzu, the U.N. has funneled $40 million to 19 Palestinian organizations associated with BDS • Israeli U.N. envoy Gilad Erdan plans to present the findings to the U.N. secretary general.

Jul. 18, 2021
Protesters in Berlin hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel BDS movement while then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Germany in August 2019. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Protesters in Berlin hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel BDS movement while then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Germany in August 2019. Credit: Israel Hayom.

The United Nations has been sponsoring dozens of groups promoting BDS, some of which also have terror ties, according to a report released over the weekend by right-wing Israeli NGO Im Tirtzu.Between 2016 and 2020, the United Nations funneled some $40 million to 19 Palestinian organizations associated with the BDS movement, at least eight of which have been linked to terrorist groups in some form, according to the report.

According to the United States Agency for International Development, two of these groups—the Union of Agricultural Work Committees and the Union of Health Work Committees— are branches of the PFLP, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union.

Im Tirtzu’s report said that U.N. funding for these pro-BDS groups is channeled mainly by three of the international body’s agencies: the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the United Nations Development Program and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund.

The report further notes that the United Nations is not entirely transparent in its reporting, which “often omits the ‘implementing partners’ that receive the funding to carry out the programs. This creates a situation in which millions of dollars in funding are unaccounted for.”

“As with most rabidly anti-Israel NGOs, their names are innocuous and mislead people into thinking they promote human rights, but in reality they peddle malicious anti-Israel agendas,” said Eytan Meir, director of external relations and development for Im Tirtzu.

In a statement, the United Nations said, “The United Nations system organizations continuously screen entities with which they come into relation against the United Nations Security Council consolidated list of designated entities which includes all individuals and entities subject to measures imposed by the Security Council. They also have regard to other relevant decisions of the Security Council as well as relevant decisions of the General Assembly.”

Im Tirtzu Director Matan Peleg told Israel Hayom that “since the inception of the State of Israel, the U.N. has chosen to turn its back on it in almost every strategic event. ... Since 1948, Israel is the most vilified nation in this institution.

“We call on Israel’s most steadfast friend, which also happens to be the largest contributor to the U.N.—the United States—and urge the U.S. administration not to take part in this scandal and [to] deduct the funds given to these despicable groups from its donation to the U.N.”

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan said he would present the troubling findings to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and “demand he hold a comprehensive discussion about the U.N.'s financing mechanisms.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

United Nations BDS Movement
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