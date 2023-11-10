JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Arrow 3 makes first-ever operational interception

An interceptor missile effectively downed a target launched towards Israel from the Red Sea area.

An Arrow-3 missile interceptor. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office.
(November 10, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli forces for the first time successfully launched an Arrow 3 interceptor operationally on Thursday evening, the Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed.

An interceptor missile effectively downed a target launched towards Israel from the Red Sea region, according to a ministry statement.

It marked the advanced aerial-defense system’s first operational interception since deployment in 2017.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said on Thursday night that “the target did not cross into Israeli territory.”

The Arrow 3 is one of the most advanced air- and missile-defense systems in the world, designed to intercept long-range exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles.

The system, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, was jointly developed by the Israeli Missile Defense Organization and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

Later on Thursday evening, a Patriot missile interceptor battery in the south intercepted another “suspicious target” before it crossed into Israeli territory, the IDF said.

In a statement posted to X, a Houthi military spokesman subsequently announced the Iranian-backed terror group “launched a batch of ballistic missiles at various sensitive targets of the Israeli entity … including military targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area (Eilat).

Israel has bolstered its naval presence in the Red Sea area following repeated missile and drone attacks from Yemen.

The IDF said that missile boats were deployed “in accordance with the assessment of the situation, and as part of the increased defense efforts in the region.”

On Oct. 31, the Arrow 2 system for the first time intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from the Red Sea area.

