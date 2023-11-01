Israel deploys missile boats to Red Sea after Houthi attacks

(November 1, 2023 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday bolstered the country’s naval presence in the Red Sea area following repeated missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The IDF said that missile destroyers were deployed “in accordance with the assessment of the situation, and as part of the increased defense efforts in the region.”

On Tuesday, Israel’s Arrow air-defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched at the Jewish state from the “Red Sea area.”

A spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah, the official title of the Houthi movement, confirmed the terror group had launched ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel, as well as drones.

Yemen's Houthi movement publishes a footage documenting the launch of a large batch of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones toward Israeli targets in response to the ongoing Israeli war crimes in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/25CmELY3lx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 1, 2023

Early on Wednesday, the IDF intercepted another incoming threat near Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat.

The military has multiple layers of air defenses in the Red Sea area to defend against Houthi attacks.

בהתאם להערכת המצב וכחלק מתגבור מאמץ ההגנה במרחב, ספינות טילים של זרוע הים הגיעו אתמול למרחב ים סוף pic.twitter.com/UCrQl3bUTO — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 1, 2023

On Friday, the IDF said that a fighter jet had intercepted an “aerial threat” over the Red Sea, which came hours after a drone attack on the Egyptian resort town of Taba in the Sinai Peninsula that wounded six people.

Also last week, the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer, shot down missiles and drones from Yemen that could have been aimed at Israel, the Pentagon said.