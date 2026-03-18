More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Aaron Goren and Walter Holzberg

Rutgers University
Opinion
Antisemitism propagated by American Muslims for Palestine at Rutgers University
Their displays of overt antisemitism veiled as self-professed “political organizing” targeted Jews and the State of Israel, often in the same breath.
Feb. 2, 2023
Aaron Goren and Walter Holzberg