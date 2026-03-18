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Alan H. Gill

Click photo to download. Caption: In the Ukrainian city of Odessa, Lera Soroka-Krushelnitskaya, whose family receives JDC support, shares a story from her new book with JDC CEO Alan H. Gill. Credit: JDC.
Jewish Life
In Ukraine, caring for caregivers
Apr. 10, 2014
Alan H. Gill
Click photo to download. Caption: With no money to replace the decayed wallpaper in their poorly insulated three-room apartment in Bulgaria, parents Harry and Yana allowed their three children to simply draw on the walls to bring cheer to their home. Economic hardships afflicting Europe pose a dire a threat to Jews, writes Alan H. Gill, CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Credit: JDC.
World News
Don’t forget Jewish poverty in Europe
Jan. 17, 2014
Alan H. Gill