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Amin Tarzi

Israeli F-35I Adir jets fly in formation. Photo by 1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony/U.S. Air Force.
Opinion
The strategic benefits of offering F-35s to the UAE
Should Israel elect to accept a measure of risk by supporting the sale of F-35 fighters to the UAE, both parties could see immediate as well as longer-term benefits.
Sep. 21, 2020
Amin Tarzi