Israeli charged with espionage for Iran after targeting Shin Bet chief

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police recently arrested Daniel Kitov, 26, accused of performing tasks for Iranian handlers—including being asked to photograph the home of Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.

Kitov also allegedly voluntarily offered to photograph the residence of Knesset member Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity Party and a former defense minister.

On Thursday morning, prosecutors filed an indictment against him in the Central District Court in Lod on charges of contact with a foreign agent.

As part of a joint security operation, Kitov was detained after being suspected of executing assignments for a hostile foreign entity. The investigation allegedly revealed that for several months, Kitov maintained communication with an Iranian operative. Under this handler’s direction, he allegedly spray-painted dozens of graffiti messages in the cities of Petach Tikvah and Rosh Ha’ayin in exchange for payment. The Iranian operatives identified themselves as “Mike” and “Roni Bar” in their communications.

The collaboration with Iranian intelligence began in December, investigators say. Security forces arrested Kitov in February, and courts extended his detention multiple times during the investigation.

During questioning, he confessed to painting graffiti with the phrases “Conquerors of Khaybar” and “Children of Ruhollah” at his handlers’ request, references to the massacre by Muslims of Jews at Khaybar in 628 C.E. and Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini.

Financial records show he received $7,000 (approximately 25,000 shekels) in transfers for these activities. Authorities apprehended Kitov while he was actively spraying one of these messages.

Investigators discovered that Kitov received requests to photograph Bar’s residence and document military installations, and was questioned about possible connections to Israeli Air Force pilots. However, he did not complete these higher-risk assignments.

The investigation also uncovered that Kitov, on his own initiative, proposed photographing Gantz’s home, though this operation was never carried out.

Evidence indicates that Kitov was aware he was communicating with Iranian intelligence operatives, based partly on media coverage of similar recruitment attempts and his own internet searches on the topic.

Security officials emphasize that hostile intelligence agencies and terrorist organizations continue their persistent efforts to recruit Israeli citizens for intelligence gathering and for terrorist operations within Israel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.