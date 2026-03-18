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Benjamin Ryberg

Gavel, Judge, Law, Court
Opinion
National Lawyers Guild is dealt a deservedly hard blow to its BDS campaign
The network of attorneys purporting to be human-rights champions finally settled a lawsuit by committing to uphold New York statutes and refrain from anti-Jewish and anti-Israel discrimination.
Jun. 25, 2020
Benjamin Ryberg