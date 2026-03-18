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Brig. Gen. (res.) Zvika Haimovich

Israeli soldiers prepare an F-16 jet
Analysis
Thwarting attacks from Iran, Lebanon reshapes the battlefield
Israel’s ability to neutralize threats both defensively and offensively, near and far, is forcing our neighbors to reconsider their strategies—it’s time to craft a new security doctrine.
Sep. 6, 2024
Brig. Gen. (res.) Zvika Haimovich
Hezbollah flags during a funeral salute. Credit: Crop Media/Shutterstock.
Opinion
A Hezbollah-Israel conflict is closer than ever
Aug. 19, 2021
Brig. Gen. (res.) Zvika Haimovich