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Chanidu Gamage

SJP Poster, GWU
Antisemitism
Anti-Semitic activity at George Washington University troubles Jewish community
Rhetoric at the school against Israel and Jews has grown increasingly intense, “violent, and more confrontational, and has crossed many lines.”
Oct. 24, 2022
Chanidu Gamage
A mock Israeli checkpoint set up during “Israeli Apartheid Week” at the University of California, Los Angeles. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
Antisemitism
More than 90% of slanted articles in top U.S campus papers were biased against Israel—report
Oct. 6, 2022
Chanidu Gamage
Laith Marouf. Source: Twitter.
Antisemitism
Canadians want answers after anti-Semite given government contracts to combat racism
Sep. 9, 2022
Chanidu Gamage