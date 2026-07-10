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Haley Stevens opposes new US strikes on Iran, Brad Lander endorses Abdul El-Sayed

The Democratic contenders for U.S. Senate in Michigan remain statistically tied in a new poll, as foreign policy and Israel emerge as flashpoints in the campaign.

Haley Stevens
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.). Credit: Courtesy of Haley Stevens for Senate campaign.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), who is backed by the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus, condemned renewed U.S. military strikes on Iran as her Democratic Senate primary rival, Abdul El-Sayed, picked up an endorsement from New York Democratic Congressional candidate Brad Lander, who called for ending U.S. military aid to Israel.

“Michiganders didn’t sign up for another endless war,” Stevens said, adding that U.S. President Trump “dragged America into a war of choice with no clear mission, no strategy and no exit plan. Now his failed ceasefire has put our service members back in harm’s way.”

“This war must end,” she said. “That’s why I voted for a bipartisan War Powers Resolution to stop this president and put an end to this war immediately.”

Stevens, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), also cited rising gas and grocery prices.

Lander endorsed El-Sayed on July 9, saying that “we need Abdul in the Senate to end the reign of billionaires and special interests, so Congress can deliver for working people.”

“Abdul and I will also be partners in resetting U.S. foreign policy to achieve a just peace for Palestinians and Israelis, beginning by ending U.S. military aid to Israel while it violates international law and Palestinian human rights,” he added.

El-Sayed said Lander “built his campaign on rejecting money from corporations and AIPAC” and that he looks forward “to working with him in Congress.”

In a recent debate, El-Sayed, who faced backlash from the Jewish Democratic Council of America in March for appearing to justify a March attack on a Michigan synagogue, repeatedly criticized AIPAC.

A new poll conducted by Tavern Research, which surveyed likely voters before and after the debate, shows that Stevens and El-Sayed are statistically tied, with a 2.5% margin of error.

The primary is slated for Aug. 4.

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