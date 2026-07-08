US attacks 80 Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. forces completed a round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said.

The strikes hit more than 80 targets, including air-defense systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to degrade Iran’s ability to attack international commerce.

The command said Iran had recently attacked three commercial vessels: the Marshall Islands-flagged Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged Wedyan and the Liberian-flagged Cyprus Prosperity. It reiterated its previous statement that “the unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation.”

The statement added that CENTCOM forces “remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed.”

Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Wednesday as the Gulf kingdom’s Interior Ministry urged citizens to seek safety, according to a post on X. The warning came after the IRGC said it launched missiles and drones at 85 U.S. military sites across Bahrain and Kuwait in response to the latest wave of American strikes.

Following the renewed strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf accused Washington of committing “major violations” of the ceasefire deal known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ghalibaf listed what he described as U.S. violations. These included “persistent threats of further strikes,” the reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran, and continued Israeli military action in Lebanon. “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” he wrote.