More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US attacks 80 Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz

CENTCOM forces struck military sites to protect international commerce after the regime attacked three commercial vessels.

JNS Staff
An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 25, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Credit: U.S. Navy.
An F/A-18F Super Hornet prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, June 25, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. forces completed a round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said.

The strikes hit more than 80 targets, including air-defense systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to degrade Iran’s ability to attack international commerce.

The command said Iran had recently attacked three commercial vessels: the Marshall Islands-flagged Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged Wedyan and the Liberian-flagged Cyprus Prosperity. It reiterated its previous statement that “the unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation.”

The statement added that CENTCOM forces “remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed.”

Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Wednesday as the Gulf kingdom’s Interior Ministry urged citizens to seek safety, according to a post on X. The warning came after the IRGC said it launched missiles and drones at 85 U.S. military sites across Bahrain and Kuwait in response to the latest wave of American strikes.

Following the renewed strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf accused Washington of committing “major violations” of the ceasefire deal known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ghalibaf listed what he described as U.S. violations. These included “persistent threats of further strikes,” the reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran, and continued Israeli military action in Lebanon. “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” he wrote.

Iran Middle East Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israel Navy Commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel during a visit to the Haifa Naval Base on July 7, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu visits Haifa naval base
Israel must secure shipping lanes and ensure freedom of maritime trade, the prime minister said.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
A rare box jellyfish spotted in the Gulf of Eilat. Photo by Israel Nature and Parks Authority.
Israel News
Rare box jellyfish spotted in Gulf of Eilat waters
Authorities say only a few of the venomous jellyfish have been found and stress there is no need to avoid swimming.
July 8, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (C) awaits the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for the NATO Summit on July 7, 2026 in Ankara, Turkey. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images.
Israel News
US defense chief Hegseth to visit Israel
He will meet with Netanyahu and Katz amid Iran strikes and tensions over possible F-35 sale to Turkey.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli workers from the ZAKA disaster response team confer in Venezuela, July 7, 2026. Photo by ZAKA/TPS-IL.
World News
‘We came to save lives’
Israel and Venezuela unite over earthquake relief.
July 8, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Alexis Chavez (second from left) lives in Hadera and plays 3-on-3 basketball for his native Cuba. July 6, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.
Maccabiah 2026
Maccabiah 2026 offers Israeli ‘olim’ a chance to represent their countries of birth
From Cuba to Estonia, immigrants to Israel proudly compete under their former homelands’ flags while celebrating their shared Jewish identity.
July 8, 2026
Howard Blas
IDF troops operating in Judea and Samaria, July 7, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF searches for source of gunfire after bullet strikes home in Kiryat Arba
Troops launched searches in Hebron after reports of a shooting, locating a bullet that hit a residence in the nearby Jewish community of Kiryat Arba.
July 8, 2026
Mojtaba Khamenei
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Khamenei’s funeral says about the next Iran-Israel showdown
July 7, 2026 05:16 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen