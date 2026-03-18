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Dov Wilker

Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan
Opinion
It’s time to unfollow Farrakhan
Those who defend Louis Farrakhan on the grounds that NOI helps underserved black communities across America and empowers African-Americans should know that one cannot galvanize one group by denigrating another.
Aug. 24, 2020
Dov Wilker