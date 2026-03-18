Dov Wilker

The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Those who defend Louis Farrakhan on the grounds that NOI helps underserved black communities across America and empowers African-Americans should know that one cannot galvanize one group by denigrating another.